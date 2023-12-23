Man with dementia missing from NE Portland home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 67-year-old man is missing after leaving his home in northeast Portland on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Jeffrey Fucile left his home wearing a green jacket and dark pants, but no shoes. Tenants from his home reported he has dementia and walks hunched over.

Fucile is described as a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen walking southbound on Northeast 31 Avenue.

PPB is asking anyone who sees Jeffrey to please call 911. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact detectives at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov .

