Mt. Hood ski shops struggle as low snow brings slow start to season

Winter break is critical for Mt. Hood ski shops and business, but without good snow on the slopes Friday, many places were empty of customers.
By Ezra Kaplan
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - With a slow start to the snow season on Mt. Hood, local businesses are feeling the shortage of visitors.

Andrea Ann Road owns Otto’s Ski Shop in Sandy. At 77 years old, she’s been through her share of ups and downs in the business.

“It has definitely put the brakes on people rushing to the mountains,” Road said. “You just gotta have faith in the universe.”

There’s no denying that this time of year is critical for her business, but on Friday, her shop stood empty of customers.

“The holiday is probably a quarter of my season in this 10-day period.”

Down the street at Meadowlark Ski and Snowboards, Darren Curammeng recommends doing your research about the weather before heading to the slopes.

“People tend to still be excited but maybe not check,” Curammeng said. “So, we’ll have a lot of come in and then I maybe turn them around. But snow is coming, it’s just a matter of time.”

Despite few inches falling on the mountain Friday, the outlook is dry through Christmas. That means Ski Bowl, which is currently closed due to lack of snow, may remain closed through the winter break - the first time in 20 years.

Road says that in the meantime, perhaps a snow-themed present under the tree can make up for a day on the slopes.

“If you like a ski shop, go support it, buy a present for someone,” Road said. “It’s the best place to shop because we have the best clothes.”

