Names of Milwaukie officers released after man dies in custody

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two officers who were on administrative leave after a 26-year-old man died on Dec. 13 while in their custody, have returned to their assigned patrol duties, the Milwaukie Police Department said Friday.

The officers, Bradley Walther and Timothy Cleary, had taken Jean Descamps of Washington County from the Providence Milwaukie Hospital to the Unity Behavioral Health Center in Portland.

On arriving, officers found Descamps had fallen unconscious at some point during the ride and began CPR. Emergency medical assistance was also called, but despite life-saving efforts, he was declared dead.

Walther and Cleary were interviewed by officers with the Portland Police Buero, who are continuing to investigate Descamps’ death and put on administrative leave. As of Friday, have returned to their assigned patrol officer duties, MPD said.

Walther has worked as a police officer for 12 years, and Cleary has worked one year for MPD, according to police.

MPD said PPB is continuing to investigate and they are still waiting for final toxicology reports.

“This event has been troubling and emotional for the family of Mr. Descamps as well as our Officers,” MPD said. “As a department, our thoughts and hearts go out to the Descamps’ family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

