One dry day before the next chance of showers returns

We ended yesterday with .36″ in Portland and a high temperature of 48. We’re in the mid-30s this morning which is much cooler than this time yesterday. It’s almost 10 degrees cooler in Portland and through the valley. It’s between 13 to 16 degrees cooler along the coast. After some morning fog and cloud cover, it will clear up but with cooler highs than yesterday in the mid-40s.

New snow arrived on the Cascades. The snow tell sight is showing 27″ at 5400′ it was at 20″ before the system arrived.

As I mentioned, today will begin with patchy fog and a few clouds then turn mostly sunny. This is about the only totally dry day we have for a few because a chance for showers returns tomorrow and continues through midweek. Christmas is turning into the wettest day this week. By the end of the week, we have a slight chance of showers as a cut-off low develops to our southwest.

Travel conditions will begin to improve today with a slick spot or two across the mountain passes into this afternoon and a slight chance for some freezing rain or very little snow in the Gorge Christmas morning.

