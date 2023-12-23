Pennsylvania man faces attempted murder of Washington Co. man ‘involved’ with his ex

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday and faces attempted murder charges for a Feb. 2023 shooting in Washington County, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted 43-year-old George Ditzler of Marietta, Pa., for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to deputies, on Feb. 6 at 8:14 p.m., deputies responded to the report of an assault at 11475 SW Tonquin Road in unincorporated Washington County. A 47-year-old man told deputies he was ambushed and shot multiple times in the legs with a shotgun outside his business office.

Detectives identified Ditzler as a person of interest. Deputies said the victim had become “involved” with a former romantic partner of Ditzler’s.

According to deputies, Ditzler allegedly told an acquaintance that he planned to kill the victim - the acquaintance then cooperated with the investigation.

Deputies also said DNA analysis of a shotgun they found at the scene connected Ditzler to the assault.

A warrant was issued for Ditzler’s arrest after the indictment. On Friday, the Lancaster Police Bureau arrested Ditzler in Pennsylvania, where he is currently awaiting extradition to Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.