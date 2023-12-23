Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Pennsylvania man faces attempted murder of Washington Co. man ‘involved’ with his ex

FILE - police lights
FILE - police lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:54 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested Friday and faces attempted murder charges for a Feb. 2023 shooting in Washington County, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted 43-year-old George Ditzler of Marietta, Pa., for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to deputies, on Feb. 6 at 8:14 p.m., deputies responded to the report of an assault at 11475 SW Tonquin Road in unincorporated Washington County. A 47-year-old man told deputies he was ambushed and shot multiple times in the legs with a shotgun outside his business office.

Detectives identified Ditzler as a person of interest. Deputies said the victim had become “involved” with a former romantic partner of Ditzler’s.

According to deputies, Ditzler allegedly told an acquaintance that he planned to kill the victim - the acquaintance then cooperated with the investigation.

Deputies also said DNA analysis of a shotgun they found at the scene connected Ditzler to the assault.

A warrant was issued for Ditzler’s arrest after the indictment. On Friday, the Lancaster Police Bureau arrested Ditzler in Pennsylvania, where he is currently awaiting extradition to Oregon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring
Walmart McMinnville
Attempted carjacking at McMinnville Walmart thwarted by man carrying pistol, police say
Authorities on scene of deadly crash
Driver, motorcycle rider killed in crash in Vancouver
A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood
One shot at Lloyd Center
File
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash on SR-14 in Vancouver

Latest News

Mt. Hood ski shops struggle as low snow brings slow start to season
Mt. Hood ski shops struggle as low snow brings slow start to season
Families of missing Portland women help support each other
Family of missing woman disputes PPB determination of no ‘foul play’
Families of missing Portland women help support each other
Family of missing woman disputes PPB determination of no ‘foul play’
A Kansas man was arrested Friday in the woods of southern Oregon.
Kansas man arrested in Oregon for child sex crime