Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Passenger killed in N Portland single-car crash

Police lights
Police lights(WAVE)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single -car crash in North Portland early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., North Portland officers were called to a crash near the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Oregonian Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found only one car was involved.

See Also: Family of 24-year-old shot, killed, release doves as memorial in Portland

Despite the efforts of paramedics on scene, a passenger in the car died.

North Columbia Boulevard was closed between North Oregonian Avenue and North Macrum Avenue during the investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-330613.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Batman
Oregon Humane Society waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs next week
Community remembers Scappoose woman stabbed to death
Community remembers Scappoose woman stabbed to death
Families of missing Portland women help support each other
Family of missing woman disputes PPB determination of no ‘foul play’
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring

Latest News

generic fire
Lebanon home damaged by fire
A boater and several passengers were rescued Friday after losing power and washing onto rocks...
6 people rescued off trapped boat in Tillamook Bay
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Police say 10 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in merchandise was recovered in a...
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting