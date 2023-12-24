Passenger killed in N Portland single-car crash

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single -car crash in North Portland early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., North Portland officers were called to a crash near the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Oregonian Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found only one car was involved.

Despite the efforts of paramedics on scene, a passenger in the car died.

North Columbia Boulevard was closed between North Oregonian Avenue and North Macrum Avenue during the investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-330613.

