10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:49 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police say 10 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in merchandise was recovered in a retail theft sting on Friday night in northeast Portland.
Officers say they made numerous traffic stops and arrested chronic shoplifters at Cascade Station.
The driver of a U-Haul who was stopped by police is facing a DUI charge, and officers said they seized drugs including fentanyl and more than $9,000 in cash from the suspect.
Two people police arrested Friday are suspected of stealing more than $150,000 from local retailers, police say.
Police say they worked with the help of businesses to catch the suspects.
