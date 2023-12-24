10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police say 10 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in merchandise was recovered in a retail theft sting on Friday night in northeast Portland.

Officers say they made numerous traffic stops and arrested chronic shoplifters at Cascade Station.

The driver of a U-Haul who was stopped by police is facing a DUI charge, and officers said they seized drugs including fentanyl and more than $9,000 in cash from the suspect.

Two people police arrested Friday are suspected of stealing more than $150,000 from local retailers, police say.

Police say they worked with the help of businesses to catch the suspects.

