6 people rescued off trapped boat in Tillamook Bay

A boater and several passengers were rescued Friday after losing power and washing onto rocks in Tillamook Bay, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:02 PM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A boater and several passengers were rescued Friday after losing power and washing onto rocks in Tillamook Bay, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says they lost power while crabbing with six people on board. Before they could get the kicker motor started, the boat washed up onto rocks.

No one was hurt and everyone was able to get safely off the boat when first responders arrived.

The sheriff’s office launched its patrol boat and deputies pulled the trapped boat off the rocks with a bow line, then towed it back to the marina.

Officials say it was good to rescue the boat before it was seriously damaged and became a hazard to other boaters.

