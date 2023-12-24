Another gray foggy day, this time with a morning shower chance

It’s another gray foggy start to the day, but today we’re warmer than this time yesterday. Highs today will be similar to yesterday, upper 30s to low 40s, and we’ll see a shower or two this morning, then be mainly dry the rest of the day until later tonight. Another Pineapple Express will begin to impact the PacNW tonight through Christmas night. Models show a range of .50″ to an inch of accumulation. A few showers will continue through Wednesday with a brief break Thursday. Friday will have a light evening shower chance that continues into Saturday. Temperature remains at or above the seasonal average of 46, once we get through Christmas. Overnight it will be warm in the upper 30s to low 40s.

