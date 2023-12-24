Elks Lodge hands out toys, Christmas dinners to Beaverton families

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - With help from the community, the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive wrapped up last week.

On Saturday, a FOX 12 crew visited the Beaverton Elks Lodge, one of more than 140 local nonprofit toy-drive partners, as they handed out toys to families in need.

“We are creating Christmas boxes for our community our neighbors, who maybe wouldn’t have a great Christmas if we weren’t here to help,” Tracey Mason said. “This is what the season’s all about - this is what it should be. It’s a beautiful thing.”

The Lodge handed out canned goods, fresh produce and toys to more than 80 families.

Recipient Nathan Miller said the Christmas box goes a long way for his family of six.

“They literally provide not only the presents, but also the meal to go with the presents and everything,” Miller said. “It definitely fills the void where me and their mom necessarily can’t fill ourselves.”

