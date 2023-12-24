Family of 24-year-old shot, killed, release doves as memorial in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Six months ago, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland. No one has been arrested yet, and on Saturday, his family released 24 doves to grieve and remember him.

On the night of June 23, Marlan Johnson was shot to death at a Motel 6 at 518 Northeast Holladay Street.

Marlan Johnson. (PPB)

Police say they believe there are multiple people with information about the shooting, or were witnesses to the event, and are asking people to come forward with what they know.

His mother, Aliza Grayzell, said the days since his death have been excruciatingly painful.

“Doves are a symbol of releasing a part of his spirit to free him so he can go on - but he’s right here with us. Still, it’s a sense of freedom for him.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

