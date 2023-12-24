Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Family of 24-year-old shot, killed, release doves as memorial in Portland

Six months ago, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland. On Saturday, his family released 24 doves to grieve and remember him.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Six months ago, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland. No one has been arrested yet, and on Saturday, his family released 24 doves to grieve and remember him.

On the night of June 23, Marlan Johnson was shot to death at a Motel 6 at 518 Northeast Holladay Street.

RELATED: 24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police

Marlan Johnson.
Marlan Johnson.(PPB)

Police say they believe there are multiple people with information about the shooting, or were witnesses to the event, and are asking people to come forward with what they know.

His mother, Aliza Grayzell, said the days since his death have been excruciatingly painful.

“Doves are a symbol of releasing a part of his spirit to free him so he can go on - but he’s right here with us. Still, it’s a sense of freedom for him.”

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring
Batman
Oregon Humane Society waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs next week
Puppies at Humane Society for Southwest Washington
Pregnant dog found abandoned in SW Washington, gives birth to 11 puppies
Portland police arrest 9 shoplifters
Portland police arrest nine shoplifters

Latest News

6 people rescued off trapped boat in Tillamook Bay
6 people rescued off trapped boat in Tillamook Bay
A boater and several passengers were rescued Friday after losing power and washing onto rocks...
6 people rescued off trapped boat in Tillamook Bay
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Police say 10 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in merchandise was recovered in a...
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Elks Lodge hands out toys, Christmas dinners to Beaverton families
Elks Lodge hands out toys, Christmas dinners to Beaverton families