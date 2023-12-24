Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Family, community meet to continue search for woman missing in Old Town

Family and friends of Wilma Acosta, a woman who went missing nearly a month ago, met with community members Saturday to continue the search in downtown Portland
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Family and friends of Wilma Acosta, a 28-year-old woman who went missing nearly a month ago, met with community members Saturday to continue the search in downtown Portland.

On the night Acosta disappeared, Portland police say video captured her walking in Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park after leaving a bar in Old Town. It was the last place she was seen.

RELATED: Family of missing woman disputes PPB determination of no ‘foul play’

Saturday, a group of people took to the streets, including her family, who remain heartbroken while they continue their search for answers.

“Nightmares,” Michael Lopez, Acosta’s older brother, said. “It’s hard to sleep. Stomach twisting, you don’t know what to do. You feel helpless. You feel alone. She’s out there somewhere and she’s just not another statistic. She’s not just a random person.”

Lopez described his only sister as a happy, jolly person. He said she is loved greatly.

RELATED: Family: 28-year-old daughter went missing in Portland’s Old Town last week

“We just want the world to know we want to bring her home. This could happen to anyone. Not just me. I never thought I would be in this position.”

Lopez said his sister moved to the area three months ago in pursuit of laying down roots.

“Put yourself in our shoes,” he said, “if it was someone you cared about and loved.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help them continue searching for Acosta

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Deputies on scene of shooting in Multnomah County
Names released of victims in suspected murder-suicide in Boring
Batman
Oregon Humane Society waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs next week
Puppies at Humane Society for Southwest Washington
Pregnant dog found abandoned in SW Washington, gives birth to 11 puppies
Portland police arrest 9 shoplifters
Portland police arrest nine shoplifters

Latest News

A boater and several passengers were rescued Friday after losing power and washing onto rocks...
6 people rescued off trapped boat in Tillamook Bay
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Police say 10 people were arrested and thousands of dollars in merchandise was recovered in a...
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
The Beaverton Elks Lodge, a FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive nonprofit partner, handed...
Elks Lodge hands out toys, Christmas dinners to Beaverton families
Six months ago, a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland. On Saturday, his family...
Family of 24-year-old shot, killed, release doves as memorial in Portland