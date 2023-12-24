Family, community meet to continue search for woman missing in Old Town

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Family and friends of Wilma Acosta, a 28-year-old woman who went missing nearly a month ago, met with community members Saturday to continue the search in downtown Portland.

On the night Acosta disappeared, Portland police say video captured her walking in Governor Tom McCall Waterfront Park after leaving a bar in Old Town. It was the last place she was seen.

Saturday, a group of people took to the streets, including her family, who remain heartbroken while they continue their search for answers.

“Nightmares,” Michael Lopez, Acosta’s older brother, said. “It’s hard to sleep. Stomach twisting, you don’t know what to do. You feel helpless. You feel alone. She’s out there somewhere and she’s just not another statistic. She’s not just a random person.”

Lopez described his only sister as a happy, jolly person. He said she is loved greatly.

“We just want the world to know we want to bring her home. This could happen to anyone. Not just me. I never thought I would be in this position.”

Lopez said his sister moved to the area three months ago in pursuit of laying down roots.

“Put yourself in our shoes,” he said, “if it was someone you cared about and loved.”

