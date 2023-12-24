Around the House NW
Lebanon home damaged by fire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A home in Lebanon was heavily damaged by a fire on Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Firefighters were called to a house fire near the 400 block of Park Street. Their first reports claimed people were screaming for help and leaving the house.

The first arriving crews on scene reported fire on both the first and second floors of the home an two neighboring houses in danger.

A second alarm was requested and fire stations in the area responded to assist.

The house did not have anyone inside and no injuries were reported. Due to the construction of the home, the fire was hard to control. Crews were on scene for over three hours working to make sure the fire was put out.

