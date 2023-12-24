Around the House NW
Mailman turned Santa sends Christmas magic with custom letters

Starting on Black Friday, the mail carrier gets to work responding to letters for Santa. (KYW, ANTHONY PICARIELLO, CNN)
By KYW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:47 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A Philadelphia mailman is bringing Christmas magic to life for dozens of kids with personalized letters from Santa.

Anthony Picariello, known to most as “Stitch,” is wrapping up his 28th year as a mail carrier. He’s worked all over Philadelphia but is currently based in the neighborhood of Bustleton.

“I love being out there with the people and being out in the streets,” Picariello said.

While he certainly loves his job, it’s Picariello’s secondary gig as Santa that brings him the most joy during the holiday season. Starting on Black Friday, he gets to work.

First, Picariello puts up a Santa letter writing station in the Bustleton Post Office lobby, complete with stickers, pens and paper. It doesn’t take long before the mailbox to the North Pole is filled. This year, he’s gotten nearly 200 letters.

“I said, ‘What better place to mail a letter to Santa than the post office?’” Picariello said. “Every year, it’s gotten bigger and bigger.”

After coming home from work, the mail carrier spends hours reading each letter and personalizing the responses from Santa. He even seals the envelopes by hand before popping them back in the mail.

“I have it all set up on my table, and I’m usually up after midnight every night in December,” Picariello said.

Santa’s letters are mailed back to kids living everywhere from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach. One child even sent a letter in Russian and — with a little help — Picariello translated it and wrote back.

“It just keeps me going. It’s something that’s… you can’t beat it,” he said.

Picariello started his letter-writing during the COVID-19 pandemic when his two daughters were worried Santa wouldn’t get their letters because the mall was closed.

“My kids always knew I was a mail carrier, and they would give me the letter to Santa. I said I would take it to him,” Picariello said.

As for next holiday season, Picariello says he can’t wait to send out even more letters to kids around the country.

Copyright 2023 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

