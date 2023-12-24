Passenger killed in single-car crash in N Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person died after a single-car crash in North Portland early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., North Portland officers were called to the crash near the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Oregonian Avenue. Despite the efforts of paramedics on the scene, a passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene.

People who live nearby said they are grieving after witnessing the traumatic event.

“This is hard, someone lost their life, and they were so young,” Sara Frank said.

Lisa Caperello-Snyder said she heard a loud crash.

“There was just parts of a car all over the street, across the street that way, all over their yard,” Lisa Caperello-Snyder said. “This curve is so dangerous.”

Neighbors said this is not the first time they have seen an accident there, and call the stretch of road dangerous. They would like the city to do more to calm traffic and enforce safety for everyone, they said.

“Whoever is responsible for engineering this, there’s a middle school there, there are families here, people live here, and someone died here last night,” Catherine Caperello-Snyder said. “And something different can be done.”

Frank said this was the second crash to land in her front yard since summer.

“My partner built this retaining wall,” Frank said. “Behind the retaining wall, there are tires and dirt, and that way it can save us.”

Ken Pifer also said the road, and the neighborhood, needs help.

“And I just want to know how many more people have to die before we get it,” Pifer said.

North Columbia Boulevard was closed between North Oregonian Avenue and North Macrum Avenue during the investigation. PPB has not yet officially released the names of the people involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-330613.

