Patchy fog and a shower Christmas Eve, rainy for Christmas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a pretty dreary Saturday for most of us, starting with some dense fog this morning. Some did see a bit of afternoon clearing, but it stayed quite a bit more gray than we were anticipating. High temperatures reflected that, ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s across the metro area.

Patchy fog is once again developing tonight and will linger into tomorrow morning. This could result in some slick spots where temperatures are around or below freezing. A very weak shower will pass through in the morning, otherwise it’ll be another gray but mainly dry day. It’ll be gusty for the west end of the Gorge tomorrow.

The next wet system arrives late Christmas Eve night and keeps the interior valley wet through Christmas Day. Hopefully Santa packs his rain gear. With the lingering cold air in the Gorge, this could result in some freezing rain for the west end, likely around Hood River. Precipitation is supposed to be light, but that could turn things slick on I-84. We’ll keep an eye on it and see how models are handling it tomorrow.

We have some shower chances on Tuesday but that’ll be a much drier day compared to Christmas, and a few more showers are likely on Wednesday. Both of those days will be breezy. Things continue to look unsettled through Saturday, which means we’ve got mostly gray days ahead with some shower chances as low pressure systems keep spinning offshore. Nothing looks particularly heavy or concerning, and this is pretty typical weather for us in late December.

