1 dead after Sunday morning house fire in Fairview

FILE - Gresham Fire Department
FILE - Gresham Fire Department(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a house fire on Sunday morning in Fairview, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:30 a.m., Gresham firefighters responded to 225 Creekside Terrace on reports of a fire. One person died as a result of the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and stop it from spreading to other homes.

Gresham Fire and MCSO detectives will be investigating the fire.

No further information is available at this time. Check this story for updates as more details are released.

