1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was found with injuries from a hit-and-run by an off-duty police officer, the Portland Police Bureau said.

A little after midnight Monday, an off-duty officer found a person who had been hit by a car on Southeast Stark Street at Southeast 106 Avenue. The driver involved left the scene.

The off-duty officer called 911 and gave the person emergency medical aid. The person was taken to a hospital but was later declared dead.

The street was closed for several hours for investigation.

If anyone has information about the incident, please contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-331227.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.