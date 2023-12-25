Around the House NW
83-year-old woman with dementia missing from Sandy home

83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home(Sandy Police Dept.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old woman with dementia went missing Sunday from the Sandy retirement home where she lives, according to the Sandy Police Department.

At 3 p.m., police were told that Ki Soon “Harmony” Hyun had last been seen Sunday morning at the Mt. Hood Senior Living located at 39641 Scenic Street.

Hyun is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia and has heart problems, police said.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is currently helping to search for her.

Hyun:

  • A Korean woman.
  • Has a “thin build” and black hair.
  • Last seen wearing a purple long-sleeve shirt, black vest, and purple pajama pants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Clackamas County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 503-655-8211.

