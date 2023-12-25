Boil order for water serviced by Clackamas River Water

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A drinking water warning has been placed on water serviced by Clackamas River Water in the Henrici/Beavercreek area.

The water could be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria, and the water service said to boil water before using. A map of the affected area is attached to this story.

A car accident resulted in an unplanned shutdown on Ferguson Road and on south Henrici Road east to south Shore Vista Drive, including all side roads between these locations.

The event resulted in an unsafe drop in water pressure, leaving some people without water. Due to loss of water pressure in the distribution system on Sunday, the bacterial could be present in the water supply.

These bacteria could make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.

