Caught on Camera: Man smashes Wash. Co. museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man smashed a window and stole “numerous gold items” from a Washington County museum early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a break-in alarm at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals at 26385 Northwest Groveland Drive. Officers found a broken window leading into the building and footprints heading south from the museum.

A man smashed a window and stole “numerous gold items” from a Washington County museum early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff.

Deputies immediately tried to circle the area and used a police dog to try and track the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Inside the museum, deputies discovered a “significant theft” from a large display case containing “numerous gold items,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said they are not releasing the value of the missing items at this time.

A suspect was caught on museum security footage:

An average-built, white man.

Wearing jeans and a jacket.

Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in Washington Co. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in Washington Co. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in Washington Co. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in Washington Co. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in Washington Co. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.