Man dies after stabbing at Goose Hollow TriMet MAX station in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after he was stabbed at the Goose Hollow TriMet MAX station in Portland Sunday evening, according to PPB.

At about 6:30 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the TriMet station at Southwest Jefferson Street after reports of an “incident with a weapon” on TriMet property. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and gave the victim emergency medical aid before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.

Police said that based on their initial investigation, while they are searching for a suspect, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

TriMet said MAX Red and Blue lines are disrupted and TriMet is running shuttle buses serving stations between Sunset Transit Center and Galleria/Southwest 10th Avenue. PPB also said the Goose Hollow MAX station will be closed for the next several hours as they continue to process the scene and collect evidence.

TriMet has issued the following statement:

“TriMet is working closely with police as they investigate a deadly stabbing that occurred at or near the Providence Park MAX Platform at Southwest Morrison and 18th in Downtown Portland. It’s believed the victim entered a train following the initial attack. We share condolences with those who are dealing with this loss tonight and loved ones of the person who died.”

A witness told FOX 12 that they had just arrived at the Goose Hollow MAX station when they saw someone running away. The witness said two men had been followed from a Portland bar before being attacked and stabbed.

“His brother was really badly stabbed in his throat. Paramedics came. They moved him. He still was breathing. They moved him into the ambulance. The police came back up and rallied people off of the train.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective William Winters at william.winters@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-331064.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

