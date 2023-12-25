Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was killed in a single-car crash in southwest Portland.

Around1 p.m., officers were called to Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Taylors Ferry on a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived alongside Portland Fire and medical crews, they found a single car with an adult man in the drivers seat. The man was later declared dead.

Southwest Barbur Boulevard at Southwest Taylor’s Ferry will be closed for several hours as investigations take place.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to the Traffic Investigations Unit via email at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-331486.

This is the second deadly crash to occur on Christmas Day.

