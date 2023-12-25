Around the House NW
Man smashes Wash. Co. museum window, makes off with 'gold items'

A man smashed a window and stole “numerous gold items” from a Washington County museum early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff.
By FOX 12 Staff
Dec. 24, 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man smashed a window and stole “numerous gold items” from a Washington County museum early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a break-in alarm at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals at 26385 Northwest Groveland Drive. Officers found a broken window leading into the building and footprints heading south from the museum.

Deputies immediately tried to circle the area and used a police dog to try and track the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

Inside the museum, deputies discovered a “significant theft” from a large display case containing “numerous gold items,” the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said they are not releasing the value of the missing items at this time.

A suspect was caught on museum security footage:

  • An average-built, white man.
  • Wearing jeans and a jacket.
