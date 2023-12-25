Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia who went missing Sunday from her Sandy home was found dead on Christmas, according to the Sandy Police Department.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police announced that Ki Soon “Harmony” Hyun’s body was found in a heavily wooded area about half a mile from where she was last seen.

Police said there was no evidence of criminal foul play, and her family has been notified of her death.

Earlier Monday, police said about 35 volunteer search-and-rescue teams were looking for Hyun.

She was last seen Sunday morning at Mt. Hood Senior Living where she lived.

Hyun was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, dementia and had heart problems, police had said on Sunday.

