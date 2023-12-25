Police investigate stabbing on MAX train near Goose Hollow in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a “potential” stabbing on a TriMet MAX train near the Goose Hollow station in Portland Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson with TriMet.

At about 6:30 p.m., police and fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Southwest Jefferson Street after reports of an “incident with a weapon” on TriMet property.

MAX Red and Blue lines are disrupted and TriMet is running shuttle buses serving stations between Sunset Transit Center and Galleria/Southwest 10th Avenue.

A witness told FOX 12 that they had just arrived at the Goose Hollow MAX station when they saw someone running away. The witness said two men had been followed from a Portland bar before being attacked and stabbed.

“Cops came. They worked on the man until the paramedics showed up,” the witness said.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as available.

GRAPHIC: Un-blurred photo below:

‘Potential’ stabbing on TriMet MAX train near Goose Hollow in Portland (FOX 12 Viewer)

