Portland police looking for 76-year-old man listed as missing, endangered

Portland police looking for 76-year-old Kent Weymouth, who is listed as missing, endangered
Portland police looking for 76-year-old Kent Weymouth, who is listed as missing, endangered(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 76-year-old man is missing and endangered, according to the Portland Police Bureau on Sunday.

Police say they are looking for Kent Weymouth after he last spoke to his family on Wednesday. Police did not include any other information about why he is listed as endangered, nor where he was last seen.

Kent Weymouth:

  • A white man.
  • About 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 185 pounds.

PPB is asking anyone who sees him to call 911, and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at missing@police.portlandoregon.gov.

