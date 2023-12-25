Potluck in the Park hosts Christmas dinner open to all at Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Potluck in the Park hosted their 29th annual Christmas dinner at the Portland Art Museum on Sunday, open to anyone and everyone who needs a place to go.

Piano music and plates of steaming food set the tone for hospitality, as more than 1,000 guests streamed in the doors of the Fred and Suzanne Fields Ballroom.

More than 270 volunteers served the guests turkey, mashed potatoes, rolls, green beans, and cups of coffee and cocoa. It was an extension of the normal weekly Sunday meals the organization puts on Downtown.

“I just feel like having tears, this is so beautiful,” said guest Jacqueline Veach, who heard about the event from her local community center.

Guest Robin Murray said she would have been sitting at home, hungry, if not for the invitation to the dinner.

“We’re all struggling to make ends meet,” Murray said. “I love the volunteers, they’re very warm and friendly and polite and courteous and professional. I love the beautiful Christmas tree, and I love the beautiful music.”

Coordinator David Utzinger says though the event has been happening for 29 years, this is the ninth year it’s happened at the museum.

“It’s just a chance to have someplace to relax and enjoy Christmas dinner where you can feel some joy in the world,” Utzinger said. “It’s worth it to me to go through all of this just to see the smiles on their faces and how much they appreciate it.”

“We are grateful to once again welcome those in need this holiday season,” said Portland Art Museum Director Brian Ferriso. “It means so much to us to offer a festive respite with our partner Potluck in the Park, an organization that uplifts and provides for so many people in the central city. This is what community building in downtown looks like.”

Veach said she appreciated how everyone who walked through the door was there for a common purpose.

“When I look around, I don’t see their status or if they’re homeless or whatever their story is, I see people and I see the joy and appreciation,” Veach said.

Potluck in the Park sets up nutritious meals for anyone in need every Sunday, and currently they can be found in the North Park Blocks in front of Willamette University’s Pacific Northwest College of Art.

