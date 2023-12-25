Around the House NW
Rainy Christmas west of the Cascades, freezing rain chance in Gorge

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some areas starting Christmas Eve night
By Camila Orti
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As expected, it was a pretty overcast day today. High temperatures topped out in the low to mid 40s across the Portland metro, and this morning’s brief shower only resulted in trace amounts of rain. We officially got .02″ at the airport.

A warm front will bring us light rain for a good chunk of the overnight hours and Christmas morning. Models are pointing to around a quarter to a half inch of rain in the western valleys. It’ll also be breezy near the Gorge, with gusts around 30 to 35 MPH.

It’s a bit of a tricky forecast for the central/eastern Gorge. Depending on what the temperature is as the warm front slides in overnight, we could see freezing rain, a wintry mix of some type, or just rain if it’s around or just above freezing. For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the eastern slopes of the Cascades, portions of the Gorge, Hood River Valley and lower Columbia basin; up to a half inch of ice accumulation is possible if the conditions are just right. That would, of course, make travel difficult on I-84 in the worst-case scenario. As temperatures warm up throughout the day, things should eventually transition to rain, but light freezing rain may continue east of Hood River.

It may seem like a strange forecast because higher elevations in the mountains will actually be in the warmer air as the warm front lifts, so we’re not anticipating accumulating snow up at the passes, it’ll just be rain or a wintry mix there. The most concerning winter travel conditions will actually be below 4,500 feet, where colder air will be pooled.

We’ll warm up a hair the rest of the 7-day forecast, so no tricky weather is expected beyond tonight and tomorrow. A few showery systems pass through from time to time through next weekend.

