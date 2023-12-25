Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.(Adams County SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One animal shelter in Pennsylvania received a very special Christmas gift this year when, for the first time in 47 years, they have zero dogs at the shelter.

The Adams County SPCA shared the joyous news on social media.

However, they do still have one cat that came in as a stray.

The shelter said it was a very different story just two weeks ago when their kennels were almost filled.

The kennels won’t remain empty for long though.

The facility said they will be bringing in animals from other shelters in the state this week.

The Adams County SPCA said it has adopted out almost 600 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after stabbing at Goose Hollow TriMet MAX station in Portland
Man dies after stabbing at Goose Hollow TriMet MAX station in Portland
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in...
Man smashes Wash. Co. museum window, makes off with ‘gold items’
Passenger killed in N Portland single-car crash
Passenger killed in single-car crash in N Portland

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Police asking people to check sheds, yards for missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s
FILE - Holiday travelers pass by "Phoebe" the Flamingo at the Tampa International Airport,...
Holiday travel is mostly nice, but with some naughty disruptions again on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines flights were canceled at Midway Airport on Christmas Eve. (WLS)
Southwest Airlines flights canceled on Christmas Eve