Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas...
Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.

Swift and Kelce have become one of the hottest celebrity couples in the world since they began dating early in the season, and the 12-time Grammy Award-winner has watched her boyfriend numerous times at Arrowhead Stadium.

This time she showed up in a festive red shirt under a black jacket with St. Nick by her side.

Swift wasn’t the only celebrity in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, the reigning AP women’s player of the year, was on the sideline for pregame warmups. She swapped jerseys with Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after stabbing at Goose Hollow TriMet MAX station in Portland
Man dies after stabbing at Goose Hollow TriMet MAX station in Portland
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in...
Man smashes Wash. Co. museum window, makes off with ‘gold items’
Passenger killed in N Portland single-car crash
Passenger killed in single-car crash in N Portland

Latest News

FILE - Holiday travelers pass by "Phoebe" the Flamingo at the Tampa International Airport,...
Holiday travel is mostly nice, but with some naughty disruptions again on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines flights were canceled at Midway Airport on Christmas Eve. (WLS)
Southwest Airlines flights canceled on Christmas Eve
One 9-year-old in Oregon is especially thankful this Christmas, not for toys, but for new...
Rare procedure helps young girl find her voice after congenital condition left her unable to speak
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
One 9-year-old in Oregon is especially thankful this Christmas, not for toys, but for new...
Rare procedure helps young girl find her voice after congenital condition left her unable to speak