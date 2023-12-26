Around the House NW
Celebrating Kwanzaa in the Portland area

Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American and Pan-African culture that starts the day after Christmas and ends on New Year’s Day.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:20 AM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Kwanzaa is a celebration of African American and Pan-African culture that starts the day after Christmas and ends on New Year’s Day. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise gives an inside look at the celebrations happening in the Portland area.

For more about the Kwanzaa Community Drag Show Celebration click here.

To learn more about the Alder Commons Kwanzaa Celebration click here.

For details on the Joyous Kwanzaa Celebration at Tualatin Hills Athletic Center click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Celebrating Kwanzaa in the Portland area
