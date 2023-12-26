Driver dies after crash in SE Portland; 3rd deadly crash this Christmas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday after a crash in southeast Portland near Powell Boulevard - the third deadly crash on Christmas Day this year, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash with more than one car on Southeast 122nd Avenue just south of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police did not specify how many vehicles were involved.

One of the drivers was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died from their injuries, police said.

Southeast 122nd Avenue will be blocked at Southeast Powell Boulevard for several hours while investigators collect evidence.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit via email at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-331614.

