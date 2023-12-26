Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Driver dies after crash in SE Portland; 3rd deadly crash this Christmas

Portland Police Bureau File Generic nighttime
Portland Police Bureau File Generic nighttime(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Monday after a crash in southeast Portland near Powell Boulevard - the third deadly crash on Christmas Day this year, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to the report of a crash with more than one car on Southeast 122nd Avenue just south of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police did not specify how many vehicles were involved.

One of the drivers was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died from their injuries, police said.

Southeast 122nd Avenue will be blocked at Southeast Powell Boulevard for several hours while investigators collect evidence.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit via email at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-331614.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with ‘numerous gold items’ in...
Man smashes Wash. Co. museum window, makes off with ‘gold items’
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command is tracking Santa, and everyone can follow along
83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas

Latest News

FILE
Fire destroys garage behind abandoned house in NE Portland
After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas dinner to unhoused Portlanders
Union Gospel Mission serves Christmas dinner to unhoused Portlanders
A man is dead after he was stabbed at the 18th and Morrison TriMet MAX station in Portland...
After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet