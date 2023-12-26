A few showers and gusty wind Tuesday night

Good morning!

Hope everyone had a great holiday weekend. We’re starting off Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies but will have a chance for some sun breaks through the day. This evening will see a chance for a few showers after sunset and high temperatures today will climb into the upper 40s. There is still a winter weather advisory in effect for the east slopes of the Cascades until 10 o’clock this morning. We could see slight accumulations of ice and snow through this morning, which could cause slippery driving conditions for folks traveling through the Cascades.

Tomorrow will see some more active shower activity through the day. Expect showers on and off through the day and a gusty east wind to pick up as well. High temperatures will reach the low 50s. It looks like we will be drier by Thursday, with just a chance for a shower in the morning. We will get a bit warmer too, with highs in the mid 50s.

We continue with likely drier weather to end the workweek (for those working this week). There’s a chance we could see a shower Friday, but it looks like it will be mostly dry. A few showers could follow on Saturday, followed by drier and cloudy conditions for your Sunday and Monday. It looks like great weather to ring in 2024!

Unfortunately, we will struggle again to get any snow at the mountain this week. Snow levels will remain above cascade pass level for the most part, and we’re likely to just see rain showers through the week.

