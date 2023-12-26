Around the House NW
Fire destroys garage behind abandoned house in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM PST
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A garage behind an abandoned house burned Monday in the northeast Portland Hazelwood Neighborhood, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., fire crews responded to Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 100th Avenue on reports of a possible commercial fire. On arriving, crews found the detached garage on fire.

After breaking into the garage, crews said they found the structure and contents completely in flames. To fight the fire, they began pulling items out of the garage, they said.

About 20 minutes after crews arrived, the fire had been extinguished, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported and a fire investigator will be looking into the cause of the incident.

