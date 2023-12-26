Passenger killed in single-car crash in N. Portland named by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators have identified the passenger killed after a single-car crash in North Portland early Sunday morning. The driver has since been charged with manslaughter and a DUI.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 1 a.m., North Portland officers were called to the crash near the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Oregonian Avenue. Despite the efforts of paramedics, a passenger identified Tuesday as 18-year-old McKenzie Libro was declared dead at the scene.

The driver, 18-year-old Eleice G. Muldoon was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on the following charges of Negligent Homicide, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, DUII, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree.

According to PB, they currently believe speed and impairment were factors in the deadly crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-330613.

