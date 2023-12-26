Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Police catch massive alligator outside of mall

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.
Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.(Facebook/Lee County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:09 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, alligators like to partake in some last-minute holiday shopping.

Officials captured a massive 12-foot alligator outside a mall in Estero, Florida, on Thursday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to remove the reptile, which they said weighed 600 pounds.

Images of the capture were shared on social media, and the sheriff’s office said the gator will be moved to safer waterways.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas
After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
Boil Water Advisory Area Map
Boil order for water serviced by Clackamas River Water
Stock photo
Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver

Latest News

President Biden ordered a strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops were injured in...
LNL: President Biden ordered a strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops were injured in dr
FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi, left, gave birth to a calf on Christmas Eve.
Zoo Atlanta welcomes its 1st southern white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve
A hospital in California makes Christmastime baby births extra special - with festive stockings.
Hospital welcomes Christmas babies to the world with festive stockings