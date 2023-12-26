Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple guns, large amounts of drugs, and two stolen cars were recovered following a year-long investigation spanning across east Portland, according to officials.

The Portland Police Bureau says earlier this year, officers received complaints about drugs being sold out of a 14100 block of Northeast Halsey Street home. A search warrant in early June ended with the seizure of 19 firearms, large quantities of ammunition, body armor, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, a stolen vehicle, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Following the raid of the home, the investigation continued. On Dec. 20, a second search warrant was executed on a home in the 1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue, nearby storage units, and a tiny home near Southeast 30th Avenue and Southeast Steele Street.

During the second operation, investigators were able to recover, 12 firearms, methamphetamine, one bag of unknown white pills, a bag of a still-unidentified white powder and two stolen vehicles.

The following were arrested during the December operation:

Tracie Harbison, 53, of Portland, held in MCDC with federal charges pending

Chase Harbison, 26, of Portland, held in MCDC with federal charges pending

William Tindell, 44, of Portland

Ashley Kenney, 33, of Portland

Brandon O’Neil, 34, of Portland

Previously arrested in June:

Tracie Harbison, 53, of Portland

Michael Llanos, 43, of Portland

Kristi Collum, 46, of Portland

Zachary Smith, 33, of Gresham

At this time, there’s no additional information from police.

