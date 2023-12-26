Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple guns, large amounts of drugs, and two stolen cars were recovered following a year-long investigation spanning across east Portland, according to officials.
The Portland Police Bureau says earlier this year, officers received complaints about drugs being sold out of a 14100 block of Northeast Halsey Street home. A search warrant in early June ended with the seizure of 19 firearms, large quantities of ammunition, body armor, methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, a stolen vehicle, and more than $10,000 in cash.
Following the raid of the home, the investigation continued. On Dec. 20, a second search warrant was executed on a home in the 1800 block of Northeast 66th Avenue, nearby storage units, and a tiny home near Southeast 30th Avenue and Southeast Steele Street.
During the second operation, investigators were able to recover, 12 firearms, methamphetamine, one bag of unknown white pills, a bag of a still-unidentified white powder and two stolen vehicles.
The following were arrested during the December operation:
- Tracie Harbison, 53, of Portland, held in MCDC with federal charges pending
- Chase Harbison, 26, of Portland, held in MCDC with federal charges pending
- William Tindell, 44, of Portland
- Ashley Kenney, 33, of Portland
- Brandon O’Neil, 34, of Portland
Previously arrested in June:
- Tracie Harbison, 53, of Portland
- Michael Llanos, 43, of Portland
- Kristi Collum, 46, of Portland
- Zachary Smith, 33, of Gresham
At this time, there’s no additional information from police.
