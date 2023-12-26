Around the House NW
Rain clears up overnight, showers return tomorrow night

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Christmas, Dec. 25, 2023.
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Today, we have received a quarter inch of rain in the Portland area to a half inch along the coast. Showers continue tonight and finish up as we approach the midnight hour.

Tomorrow will start with partly cloudy skies and dry, but the shower chance returns in the afternoon and stays with us through Thursday morning. This does not look like a heavy shower chance with models showing a half-inch +/-. Conditions look dry from late Thursday morning to late Friday night with a few showers Saturday and likely dry conditions through the start of the new year. There is a cut-off low tracking to our south through California Friday through the weekend. When/if this changes course, as they usually do, we’ll update expected showers and where/when they will fall.

As we expected, highs today are topping out in the low 40s. We will begin a warming trend tomorrow that gets us back into the upper 40s and it will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s all week. Thursday has the potential to reach the mid-50s with overnight temperatures only dropping to the mid-40s. Nearly 10 degrees warmer than our seasonal average.

Gorge: There is a winter weather advisory for the east end of the gorge through tomorrow morning. It is in place for freezing rain and possible ice accumulation.

Coast: There are several advisories and warnings for the coast tonight, High Surf, Beach Hazard, and High Wind. A south wind is expected tonight that could gust up to 50 to 60 mph. After midnight conditions calm.

Rain through midnight
Rain through midnight(kptv)

10 arrested in NE Portland retail theft sting
Caught on Camera: Man smashes museum window, makes off with 'numerous gold items' in...
83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Rainy Christmas west of the Cascades, freezing rain chance in Gorge
