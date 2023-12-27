Around the House NW
Drippy and windy Wednesday

Just a few showers here and there over the next week
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got a mainly cloudy but mostly dry day Tuesday in Portland, following a rainy Christmas. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 40s. We may see a coastal shower tonight, but there’s a good chance we stay dry in the metro area until tomorrow morning.

It’ll be a drippy and gusty day tomorrow, with frequent light showers expected through the middle of the afternoon. Then we might see a few pops of sunshine before we cloud up again and see a couple more showers overnight. Besides some morning shower chances, Thursday and Friday look like mainly dry days. The on and off showery/gusty conditions are thanks to a system spinning over the Pacific Ocean. A second system may edge closer to the PNW this weekend, but it looks like it’ll fizzle out, bringing us a few showers as we get ready to ring in the new year. New Year’s Eve night, for now, is trending dry.

Temperatures remain very mild, which isn’t great for our ski resort snow outlook. Models are pointing to the possibility of a cooler system coming through around the middle of next week, which could result in some mountain snow.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

