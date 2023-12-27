Gusty & showery Wednesday

Good morning!

It’s been very gusty through the night and that will continue this morning. Wind gusts will likely be around 30 MPH around the Portland metro area and closer to 40 MPH on the eastern side of the metro area. While still breezy this afternoon, those gusts should be dying down through the day. We also have rain arriving at the coast early this morning and that will make its way inland, bringing a pretty rainy start to the day with showers continuing through lunchtime. By this afternoon, we could see some more dry time and even some nice sunshine. Showers will pick back up late tonight.

Any showers overnight are likely to come to an end by the time we wake up tomorrow, with a stray shower possible early. Tomorrow should be a mainly dry day and fairly cloudy. It will also be the warmest day in our forecast, with some climbing into the mid 50s. We’ll see a few showers to start your Friday morning and then dry out for the rest of the day. Gusty easterly winds are likely to pick back up tomorrow night and continue through Friday as well.

We will see a few showers through the weekend, but by New Year’s Eve afternoon on Sunday, conditions should be drying out. We expect a dry night to celebrate New Year’s Eve and a dry day to welcome the start of January and 2024.

We will continue to struggle to get any snow at the mountain this week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.