Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

LifeFlight recalled from fiery Newberg crash

photo
photo(staff)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A person inside of a burning car in Newberg was pronounced dead before LifeFlight could arrive, according Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Around 5:30 p.m., TVF&R was called out to a single-car crash west of Newberg. When crews arrived they found one car in a tree fully engulfed in fire with one person still inside. LifeFlight was called to the scene.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire so they could treat the person inside. Before crews were able to put out the fire, the person inside was pronounced dead. LifeFlight was recalled.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is revealed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas
After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
Boil Water Advisory Area Map
Boil water order lifted for Clackamas River Water
Stock photo
Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver

Latest News

A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood
Person hit, killed by 2 cars in SE Portland
Police are searching for the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Portland Police...
Portland police memorial vandalized for the second time this year
A week ago, a man living in Southeast Portland woke up to find the source of his livelihood...
SE Portland man’s work van stolen, thousands of dollars of equipment inside
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
Suspect in deadly Portland shooting arrested