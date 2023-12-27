LifeFlight recalled from fiery Newberg crash

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A person inside of a burning car in Newberg was pronounced dead before LifeFlight could arrive, according Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Around 5:30 p.m., TVF&R was called out to a single-car crash west of Newberg. When crews arrived they found one car in a tree fully engulfed in fire with one person still inside. LifeFlight was called to the scene.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire so they could treat the person inside. Before crews were able to put out the fire, the person inside was pronounced dead. LifeFlight was recalled.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is revealed.

