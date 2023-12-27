Missing 11-year-old found safe in Portland area
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:13 PM PST|Updated: 10 hours ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a missing 11-year-old has been found safe.
Officers first alerted the public of Quarnieria Pratcher disappearance late Tuesday, saying the 11-year-old had last been seen the same day near the 2500 block of Ft. Vancouver Way.
Because of an undisclosed medical condition, Pratcher was described as in “more risk.”
On Wednesday just after 8:30 a.m., police announced Pratcher had been found safe with other family members in the Portland area.
No additional updates are expected.
