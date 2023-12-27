Around the House NW
Pedestrian was thrown 70-feet in deadly Gresham hit-and-run: Police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:18 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – Police are asking for tips after a person was thrown nearly 70 feet in a deadly southeast Portland hit-and-run in late November.

Officers responded following reports of a pedestrian hit by a car on SE Stark Street and 192nd Avenue on Nov. 24.

Witnesses told officers the car fled northbound following the crash at a high rate of speed.

The pedestrian, identified Wednesday morning as 72-year-old Randolph James Stitt, was found an estimated 70 feet from the site of impact.

Stitt was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries Dec. 20, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police are asking for tips in the deadly crash, saying the car involved is believed to be an SUV, possibly mid-size, that is light in color. The vehicle should have front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

