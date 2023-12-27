Around the House NW
Person hit by 2 cars in SE Portland, dies

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person was hit in a hit-and-run, and then by a second car, in Southeast Portland on Tuesday evening.

Around 5 p.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Southeast 122 Avenue. Initials reports were that the person who was struck by a car that then left the scene.

A second car was reported to have hit the person, and that person remained on the scene.

This accident happened in front of Portland Fire & Rescue Station 7, so paramedics arrived quickly, but the person died at the scene.

All lanes of Southeast 122 Avenue will be closed form Southeast Main Street to Southeast Market Street while investigators collect evidence.

Anyone who believes they have information about this incident is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-332333.

