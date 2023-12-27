Portland police identify truck in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police on Wednesday identified a truck suspected to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day.

The crash happened at Southeast Stark Street at Southeast 106th Avenue. An off-duty police officer called 911 and provided aid to the victim but they later died at a local hospital.

Surveillance photo shows actual truck possibly involved in deadly Portland hit-and-run on Christmas day. (PPB)

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a maroon, late 2000s or mid-2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a crew cab (4 full size doors). The truck had a broken driver’s side headlight and damage to the front driver’s side corner from the crash.

Anyone with information about the truck, or its driver, was urged to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-331227.

