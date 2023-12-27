Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Portland police identify truck in deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day

Stock image of a Dodge Ram truck possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland on...
Stock image of a Dodge Ram truck possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland on Christmas day.(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police on Wednesday identified a truck suspected to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Christmas day.

The crash happened at Southeast Stark Street at Southeast 106th Avenue. An off-duty police officer called 911 and provided aid to the victim but they later died at a local hospital.

Surveillance photo shows actual truck possibly involved in deadly Portland hit-and-run on...
Surveillance photo shows actual truck possibly involved in deadly Portland hit-and-run on Christmas day.(PPB)

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a maroon, late 2000s or mid-2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a crew cab (4 full size doors). The truck had a broken driver’s side headlight and damage to the front driver’s side corner from the crash.

Anyone with information about the truck, or its driver, was urged to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov , attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-331227.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

photo
LifeFlight recalled from fiery Newberg crash
A woman is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood
Person hit, killed by 2 cars in SE Portland
Passenger killed in N Portland single-car crash
Passenger killed in single-car crash in N. Portland named by police
Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures.
Portland investigation ends with multiple arrests, drug and gun seizures
Stock photo
Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas

Latest News

Several police officers responded to a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood near Mall 205 on...
Portland police respond to shooting in neighborhood near Mall 205
Portland police are looking for people who may know about the murder of a homeless man on Dec....
Portland police seek info. in murder of homeless man
Juan Francisco Orellana-Gavarrete.
Victim in deadly Portland MAX stabbing named, suspect in custody
TriMet proposes rule change in approach to keep riders safer.
TriMet offering free rides ahead of fare increase