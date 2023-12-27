Portland police memorial vandalized for the second time this year

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Portland Police Memorial.

This is the second time this year the memorial has been targeted.

See Also: Suspect in deadly Portland shooting arrested

The spray paint has since been cleaned up. Despite that, people in the community said it is upsetting to see vandals target something that is meant to honor people.

“It’s really sad. It’s a space that everyone uses, and everyone should respect. I think it’s terrible,” Monte Pitt, who lives nearby, said.

People in the community call it a senseless act after hearing the Portland Police Memorial was vandalized – again.

“I think it’s sad to deface anything, but certainly over the holidays, it doesn’t make much sense,” Sally Long, a neighbor, said.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said it was brought to their attention over the weekend. Threatening words and symbols were spray painted over the commemorative plaque in multiple colors.

Officers said they worked with Downtown Portland Clean & Safe to remove the paint.

“It makes me very sad,” Linda Hamilton, who lives nearby, said. “If you do the whole loop and walk to the other side, you’ll see all sorts of graffiti at different times that gets erased and then it gets added.”

The Portland Police Memorial at Waterfront Park honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Since the memorial was built through the efforts of the Portland Police Historical Society and dedicated during Police Memorial Week in 1993, the names of 29 officers have been etched into the city’s history.

This is the second time this year the memorial has been vandalized. In February, police said each of the names of the fallen officers was scratched off and damaged. That part of the memorial has since been restored.

See Also: Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland

Portland Police Association (PPA) president Aaron Schmautz said this type of attack is disturbing.

“It says kill cops and that rhetoric has been pretty present in and around our police community for the last couple of years. It’s hugely destructive,” Schmautz said. “this isn’t only attacks on law enforcement, these are attacks on society.”

Anyone with information about who may be responsible is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.