Portland Youth Philharmonic celebrates 100 seasons

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday night, the Portland Youth Philharmonic celebrated its 100th season.

Since the early ‘60s, the organization has held an annual Concert at Christmas.

The featured five ensembles playing both classical and modern hits.

“Classical usually refers to something that has stood the test of time,” said David Hattner, Musical Director of the Portland Youth Philharmonic. “Some of our music is older and to younger people that sometimes means obscure. Music that is not played by the orchestra is called popular music. Although, we don’t think of ours as being unpopular,” he laughed.

Hattner said he began his musical journey with the clarinet in 5th grade. He has been musical director for the last 16 years and said he has learned a lot along the way and takes pride in his young musicians.

“I realized that there is no setting the bar too high for young musicians,” he said.

For this years Concert at Christmas show, the entire organization showed off as children as young as eight and some adults older than eighty played. Bill Spady, an 83-year-old trumpeter who played for the youth philharmonic when he was 13, was among them.

“I was introduced to the incredible world of classic music,” he smiled.

He called classical music a world of “magnificent pieces and incredible creations.” He explained that he’ll do whatever it takes to stay involved by trying his best to keep up with his fellow trumpeters. Spady had been looking forward to the 100th anniversary of the PYP for years.

“I practiced as hard as I could for a month,” he laughed. “We had some pretty challenging stuff to play. It really pushed me.”

He said music continues to push him the same way it did when he was the age of the kids he played with in Tuesday night’s show.

“How great they are and how skilled they are at what they do is absolutely wonderful,” Spady said.

“They get to share their enthusiasm for it with others who are like them,” Hattner added.

Hattner said the PYP was the first of its kind, which also makes it the oldest.

Spady says back in his day, the program got far more support from the community. He worried children aren’t getting the same types of musical opportunities, “and it’s just sad. It is really sad.”

Hattner said there are many shows to come.

