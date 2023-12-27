SE Portland man’s work van stolen, thousands of dollars of equipment inside

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A week ago, a man living in Southeast Portland woke up to find the source of his livelihood stolen.

Jose Sanchez told FOX 12 on Tuesday that at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 18th, he saw that his white van with all of his mechanic equipment inside was taken from the parking lot where he lives at the Alderwood Apartments, leaving him without a way to provide for his family.

What he said was ‘thousands’ of dollars of equipment was a collection built up over the past couple of years, as he’s tried to get his mechanic business off the ground.

Neighbors told Sanchez the thieves also drilled a hole in their gas tank, but Sanchez’s security cameras happened to be turned off at the time, and did not catch any of the incident.

As the main supporter for his family, Sanchez said the loss has been devastating.

“It’s now really hard to buy tools and stuff now because I don’t have the money,” he said. “It’s really sad for us and especially for my family, ‘cause there’s no more income this year.”

It’s also not the first time something like this has happened, as a couple of years ago, his first work van was vandalized where he parked it on the street, right next to this same apartment complex.

“Every time that I go one step, they turn me one step down, so at this point I don’t know what I’m going to do next year,” Sanchez said.

He’s lived in the Alderwood Apartments for fourteen years, and he said over the past few years especially, crime has been an increasing issue in the neighborhood, making him nervous to raise his young son there.

“Two years, three years, since the pandemic starts, that’s where we got pretty much you know all the problems and you know, drugs,” Sanchez said. “So it’s kind of scary.”

Though his business was his ultimate goal, Sanchez said at this point, he’ll probably just find another job instead of trying again when the same roadblocks keep stopping him.

“For me it’s really disappointing, sometimes I got depressed, but I had to keep going, keep going in order to support my kid and my wife you know, but we’ll see what happens next year,” he said.

Sanchez told Fox 12 that Portland Police officers informed him they did not have any new leads on this case.

We reached out to the Portland Police Bureau, who confirmed the details of the case and said that it is currently under investigation.

If you know anything about the white van with license #600MCD, you can contact Portland Police non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333 or visit their website.

