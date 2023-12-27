Around the House NW
Outdoor GPS
Magic of Lights
Hunger Free Project
Surprise Squad
Well-Being Revolution

Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:33 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

83-year-old woman with dementia, Ki Soon "Harmony" Hyun, missing from Sandy home
Missing Sandy woman with Alzheimer’s found dead on Christmas
After deadly MAX station stabbing, Portlanders say they’re nervous to ride TriMet
Man dies after being stabbed at 18th and Morrison MAX station in Portland
Boil Water Advisory Area Map
Boil water order lifted for Clackamas River Water
Stock photo
Man dies in single-car crash on Christmas
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver
1 person killed in SE Portland hit-and-run; Police seek driver

Latest News

A mother of two was shot and killed on Christmas Eve while she was trying to get her younger...
Argument between brothers over Christmas gifts leads to death of older sister, sheriff’s office says
On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112
FILE - Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite’ dies